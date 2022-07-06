Massive Arrests! Massive Arrests Soon

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Jul 5, 2022 Pastor Stan share arrests in Prophecy. Specifically DJT coming back into Office. Pastor Stan also gives us some reasons why he believes these Massive Arrests are very close.
00:00 Prophetic Oil
09:56 6 August, 2022
13:52 Massive Arrests and American Revolution
15:51 Emergency Alert System DJT is Back
19:11 “An Angel Called Guardian” - ARRESTS!
31:20 In the Next Coming 6 Months
34:33 Bringing America to her Destiny
40:13 18 Wheelers Stop
42:43 Joseph’s Kitchen
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jddSbZHRTqo