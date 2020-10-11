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Clear Admission: You are being lied to about covid testing.
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75 views • October 11, 2020
CLEAR ADMISSION by the Charlie Delta Charlie Corporation. The so-called covid 19 test
is an exercise in futility. Here is the link to the document that proves the claim to be True. Take that all you fake fact checkers out there.
See: https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
is an exercise in futility. Here is the link to the document that proves the claim to be True. Take that all you fake fact checkers out there.
See: https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
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