'Border Crisis' - Conspiracy...Or Bad Philosophy?

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Suddenly we are facing a "crisis" at the border, with tens of thousands pouring in illegally. Democrats are starting to see the crisis in humanitarian terms and Republicans are seeing the crisis in political terms. Both are partly right, but both are missing the point. Also today, new PEW study shows shocking rate of depression and anxiety due to Covid lockdowns.