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Perfect Love
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0 view • March 07, 2022
Perfect love casts out all fear. When will we stop letting our fear of hunger, the cold, and death stop us from following God on HIS terms. Jesus said, "You cannot work for both God and money." But the whole world chooses money over God because they are too afraid to have true faith in Him. Enough faith to actually work for Him and let Him be the provider.
Learn how to live by faith and not fear: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
Learn how to live by faith and not fear: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesertHome
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