Walking Wadi Tayeb Al Ism - The Valley of Moses

Moses lived in Midian which is today the city of Albada. Moses during the winter time would have walked his sheep’s and goats through this Wadi to all these oasis all the way to the sea. This would have been when he was in excise but prior to the exodus. We are absolutely certain Moses would have walked this same route. We made history being the first tourist group to go through after the name Change to Tayeb Al Ism Musa. This was a 5 mile walk to the sea. I hope you enjoy!

