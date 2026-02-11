Babylon is fallen: United Methodist “bishop” endorses the false LGBT gospel

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Female “bishop” Sue Haupert-Johnson of the United Methodist church is endorsing the LGBT gospel.





Leviticus 18:22 says: Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination. Abomination is a word in the Holy Scriptures.





God says that homosexuality is a sin. It’s an abomination to Him. Thus, homosexuality is evil to God but to the apostate fallen churches, homosexuality needs to be accepted as their gospel and should be accepted as “love” hen God says that this “worldly love” is nothing more than the lust of the flesh and is sin.





Yet, the bishop or pastor says that she wishes she can order that she never has to hear the word “abomination” again. Well, the LGBTQ lifestyle that her and her church are supporting is an abomination to God.





Christ broke down the walls indeed, the walls of sin, which keeps sinners in bondage. Christ came to set us free from the bondage of sin by dying on the tree or the cross on our behalf for the remission of sins. And Christ Who is Truth sets us free from that bondage to sin through what He did on the cross on our behalf.





But the pastor compares homosexuals and the members of the LGBTQ movement as outcasts. They are not outcasts but sinners who need to stop doing what they are doing.





She goes on to say about keeping God’s covenant, loving God and do things that are pleasing to God. Did we not talk about Hebrews 10:16 about God putting His laws in the minds and hearts of His people.





One of God’s laws is Thou shalt not commit adultery, God’s holy 7th commandment. God forbids sex outside the bond of marriage between a man and his wife. What the pastor did not mention is that sexual deviants shall NOT inherit the kingdom of God in 1 Corinthians 6:9 including fornicators, adulterers, the effeminate and the abusers of themselves with mankind or homosexuals. And they shall be outcasts indeed, outside of the kingdom of God as nothing unholy will enter inside the gates of New Jerusalem.





If you’re a homosexual, or a lesbian, come as you are and by God’s mercy, Christ will clean you and transform you through the Holy Spirit to become a new creature in Christ so that you can go and sin no more by not partaking in a lifestyle based on the lust of the flesh.





The pastor should have mentioned that rather than embracing a lifestyle that is an abomination to God. And yes, homosexuality is an abomination to God. The pastor in the video needs to humble herself before God and understand that.





By the way, if the pastor does not want to hear the word “abomination”, she should step down, as she should, as pastor, as only men can be pastors or bishops according to 1 Timothy 3:2.





