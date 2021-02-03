POLICE ARE KIDNAPPING HEALTHY CANADIANS & FORCING THEM INTO ISOLATION CAMPS!! WHERE'S YOUR FREEDOM?!

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pressfortruth
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Canada is no longer a free country, when you’re innocent and healthy but are forced into isolation camps, that’s tyranny, not freedom! Under the guise of a “pandemic” the Canadian government has introduced insanely Draconian laws that completely obliterates the rights of every single person living in Canada. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the Canadian Gestapo and how they’re scooping up innocent and healthy Canadians at their discretion precisely as we’ve WARNED they would! Sadly PFT has once again been vindicated and the results are a tyrannical nightmare that is unfolding right before our eyes!
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Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
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Sources:
https://pressfortruth.ca/new-emergency-measures-will-come-from-the-quarantine-act-this-is-not-looking-good-for-canada/
https://pressfortruth.ca/canadian-military-ordered-36k-units-of-tear-gas-are-setting-up-isolation-camps-for-spring-of-2021/
https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/01/https-westernstandardonline-com-2021-01-calgary-mother-in-tears-as-son-taken-to-undisclosed-isolation-centre/
https://www.facebook.com/chris.mathis.148116/posts/1654954848040971
https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-man-in-forced-detention-in-a-canada-covid-camp
https://twitter.com/kylekemper/status/1355330168772993025
https://pressfortruth.ca/pft-exclusive-justin-trudeaus-brother-exposes-the-covid-1984-global-corporatocracy/
https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/