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POLICE ARE KIDNAPPING HEALTHY CANADIANS & FORCING THEM INTO ISOLATION CAMPS!! WHERE'S YOUR FREEDOM?!
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270 views • February 03, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Canada is no longer a free country, when you’re innocent and healthy but are forced into isolation camps, that’s tyranny, not freedom! Under the guise of a “pandemic” the Canadian government has introduced insanely Draconian laws that completely obliterates the rights of every single person living in Canada. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the Canadian Gestapo and how they’re scooping up innocent and healthy Canadians at their discretion precisely as we’ve WARNED they would! Sadly PFT has once again been vindicated and the results are a tyrannical nightmare that is unfolding right before our eyes!

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider

SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
GAB ➜ https://gab.com/PressForTruth

Sources:

https://pressfortruth.ca/new-emergency-measures-will-come-from-the-quarantine-act-this-is-not-looking-good-for-canada/

https://pressfortruth.ca/canadian-military-ordered-36k-units-of-tear-gas-are-setting-up-isolation-camps-for-spring-of-2021/

https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/01/https-westernstandardonline-com-2021-01-calgary-mother-in-tears-as-son-taken-to-undisclosed-isolation-centre/

https://www.facebook.com/chris.mathis.148116/posts/1654954848040971

https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-man-in-forced-detention-in-a-canada-covid-camp

https://twitter.com/kylekemper/status/1355330168772993025

https://pressfortruth.ca/pft-exclusive-justin-trudeaus-brother-exposes-the-covid-1984-global-corporatocracy/

https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
Keywords
freedomvaccinepolicetestairportcanadianscovid-19press for truthpressfortruthisolation campskidnapping healthy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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