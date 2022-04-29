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The Blessed Virgin Mary
cmcsmen
cmcsmen
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32 views • April 29, 2022
The month of May is dedicated to The Blessed Virgin Mary.
https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/liturgicalyear/overviews/months/05_1.cfm

We could not have Jesus without Mary, her womb is known as the First Tabernacle. St. Joseph was a man who understood the "why" of Mary, the Mother of Jesus, and her 'Yes" to God to be that her womb is known as the first tabernacle of Jesus.
https://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/prayers-and-devotions/mary

The honor we give to God alone is properly called adoration, the highest honor we can give. The honor we give to Mary and the saints is called veneration. Proper veneration of the saints does not interfere with the worship due to God, but rather fosters it.
https://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/prayers-and-devotions/mary/frequently-asked-questions-about-blessed-virgin-mary

When we pray to Mary she goes to Jesus, just like she did at the wedding at Cana where Jesus performed his first miracle.

According to popes and exorcists, the devil fears the Blessed Mother.
https://aleteia.org/2018/05/07/this-is-why-the-devil-hates-the-virgin-mary/

The Rosary is biblically inspired prayer which is centered on contemplation of the salvific events of Christ's life, and their close association with the Virgin Mother




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