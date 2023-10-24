Grace Out Loud Ep. 26: Matters of the Heart and the Power of the Tongue

Join Amanda and Marty as they talk about matters of the heart and how your tongue has the greatest pull in your life; you have the choice to speak life or death into your life. Use the Word to find your identity in the Lord, use it to combat temptations and use it to strengthen your heart against the enemy’s attacks. Tune in Oct. 23 @6pm ET.

