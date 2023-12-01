Henry Kissinger | China & The US | NWO Agenda (2009)
Kissinger: "I'm quite optimistic because the Chinese in my opinion have concluded they need a long period of cooperation with the US for their own development;..but they really are issues of the construction of a new world order, that's what this is about, and that's the sort of dialogue the Chinese are generally good at. And so a partnership between us is essential, a conflict issues between us is going to exhaust us both, in tactical excercises it cannot be conclusive."
Rose: "And the new world order could satisfy both?"
Kissinger: "It has to satisfy both because otherwise it will lead to tensions that will exhaust us both."
