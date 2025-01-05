THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 13: Faith & Healing

Many Christians live in fear because they feel that they fall short of God's standard. There is no condemnation to those who are saved because the Law of Death does not apply anymore. Yet even after salvation, it is still impossible for us to produce righteousness.

Jesus fulfilled the demands set by the Law of Moses and we are clothed in His righteousness. However, every unsaved person is at war with God because their mind refuses to conform to the Mosaic law and it is impossible to do so without being born again. The good news is that the same resurrection power that surged through the body of Jesus and raised Him from the dead is still available today!

No matter the sickness or disease, you can receive any type of healing. You don't have to be sick or feeble because Jesus paid for it with the stripes inflicted on His body. Good health is part of the salvation package.

There is no place in the Bible where it states you must be sick in order to die. Prayer is the key to heaven, but faith unlocks the door. It's not so important how you begin your life after salvation, but how you finish it!

