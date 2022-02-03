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Leaked Database Shows U.S Military Disease Skyrocketing After Covid 29 inoculations
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142 views • February 03, 2022
Data leaked from the Defense Health Agencies Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows skyrocketing levels of disease among military personnel.
Percentage Increase Over the Average of the Last Five Years
🔼Heart Attacks 269%
🔼Cancer 300%
🔼Pericarditis 175%
🔼Myocarditis 285%
🔼Pulmonary Embolisms 467%
🔼Cerebral Infarction 393%
🔼Bell's Palsy 319%
🔼Guillain-Barre 250%
🔼Immunodeficiencies 275%
🔼Menstrual Irregularity 476%
🔼Multiple Sclerosis 487%
🔼Miscarriage 306%
🔼HIV 590%
🔼Chest Pain 1,529%
🔼Labored Breathing 905%
🔼Neurological Issues 1052%
Video:
https://www.georgiarecord.com/military-med-skyrocketing-disease-data-leaked-biden-regime-knowingly-continues-destruction-of-force/
Article:
https://www.georgiarecord.com/military-med-skyrocketing.../
*Still waiting for Attorney Thomas Renz to release this data to the public to be independently verified.
Percentage Increase Over the Average of the Last Five Years
🔼Heart Attacks 269%
🔼Cancer 300%
🔼Pericarditis 175%
🔼Myocarditis 285%
🔼Pulmonary Embolisms 467%
🔼Cerebral Infarction 393%
🔼Bell's Palsy 319%
🔼Guillain-Barre 250%
🔼Immunodeficiencies 275%
🔼Menstrual Irregularity 476%
🔼Multiple Sclerosis 487%
🔼Miscarriage 306%
🔼HIV 590%
🔼Chest Pain 1,529%
🔼Labored Breathing 905%
🔼Neurological Issues 1052%
Video:
https://www.georgiarecord.com/military-med-skyrocketing-disease-data-leaked-biden-regime-knowingly-continues-destruction-of-force/
Article:
https://www.georgiarecord.com/military-med-skyrocketing.../
*Still waiting for Attorney Thomas Renz to release this data to the public to be independently verified.
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