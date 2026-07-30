Vitamin D Deficiency: The Hidden Threat to Your Muscle Mass?

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- Study of 11,242 U.S. adults linked higher vitamin D levels with greater muscle mass, especially among men.
- Mendelian randomization suggested vitamin D may directly influence muscle mass, strengthening evidence beyond observational associations significantly overall.
- Nearly 80% participants showed deficient or insufficient vitamin D, highlighting widespread deficiency exceeding previous national estimates considerably.
- Researchers adjusted for age, race, physical activity, and season; vitamin D-muscle association remained consistently significant after analysis.
- Findings support maintaining adequate vitamin D through supplementation, nutrition, and strength training to reduce age-related muscle decline.
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