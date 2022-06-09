CCP Cut Off a Live Broadcast Around June 4 Because of the Tank-Shaped Ice Cream

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06/07/2022 China’s top eCommerce anchor Li Jiaqi’s live broadcast was cut off after he and his partner showed a plate of tank-shaped Viennetta ice cream from the British brand Walls to the audience. It touched the most sensitive nerve of the Chinese government around the Tiananmen Square Massacre anniversary day.
The CCP’s censorship quickly drew the attention and questions of young Chinese netizens, who previously did not know about the June 4 massacre. After bypassing China’s Great Firewall, some of Li’s fans discovered the CCP’s bloody military crackdown on unarmed students in Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.