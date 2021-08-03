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Dr Rima Laibow
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1059 views • August 03, 2021
Dr Rima Laibow ~ The Dr Ardis Show July 27, 202
https://www.thedrardisshow.com. https://ardislabs.com/
www.opensourcetruth.com -
http://www.opensourcetruth.com/marshalls-of-conscience/
https://sagaciousnewsnetwork.n........et/dr-rima-laibo
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/a........cip/meetings/dow - CBER: See page 16 https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites......../default/files/d -
2010 Harvard Pilgrim study showed that VAERS only reports 10% of vaccine injuries and less than 1% of all deaths due to vaccines.https://vaers.hhs.gov/ https:/......../www.cdc.gov/vac https://dash.harvard.edu/bitst........ream/handle/1/94
https://12bytes.org/the-lazarus-report/
LAWSUIT: 45K DEATH COUNT FROM C-19 SHOT https://renz-law.com/45k-whistleblower-suit
DECLARATION: Jane Doe https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/........go/3c6a0774-cfad
LAWSUIT FILED: IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/........go/3c6a0774-cfad
https://www.thedrardisshow.com. https://ardislabs.com/
www.opensourcetruth.com -
http://www.opensourcetruth.com/marshalls-of-conscience/
https://sagaciousnewsnetwork.n........et/dr-rima-laibo
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/a........cip/meetings/dow - CBER: See page 16 https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites......../default/files/d -
2010 Harvard Pilgrim study showed that VAERS only reports 10% of vaccine injuries and less than 1% of all deaths due to vaccines.https://vaers.hhs.gov/ https:/......../www.cdc.gov/vac https://dash.harvard.edu/bitst........ream/handle/1/94
https://12bytes.org/the-lazarus-report/
LAWSUIT: 45K DEATH COUNT FROM C-19 SHOT https://renz-law.com/45k-whistleblower-suit
DECLARATION: Jane Doe https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/........go/3c6a0774-cfad
LAWSUIT FILED: IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ALABAMA https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/........go/3c6a0774-cfad
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