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R.F.I.D. MICRO CHIP IMPLANTED INTO TO THE BRAIN ?
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30 views • September 03, 2021
I WILL JUST LET ELON MUSK EXPLAINE TO YOU WHAT HE IS OR HAS DONE, AND THAT IS TO PUT A MICROCHIP (R.F.I.D) ON THE BRAIN, THEY CALL IT "NEURALINK", BUT WE ALL KNOW WHAT IT IS THEY ARE NOW MERGING MAN AND TECHNOLOGY TOGETHER.
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