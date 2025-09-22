With humility try plant-based formulas with ProImmune Cardio Miracle and Dulsa

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



I make recipes. I'm a chemist, a biochemist first and a molecular biologist in 1992 but I made drugs from plants from 76 to 80. I learned at the only true science free university in our country, the University of Virginia, where Thomas Jefferson said, "for here..." 1819 is this ring. He was President in 1808. In 1819, he's like: "for here, we are not afraid to follow the truth nor tolerate error, so long as reason is left free."

We can't talk about it. We can't reason it. That's why I love the show and Gold Care because Simone Gold, she humbled herself and every doctor in there, as Dr Dana showed us in the June 8 event that we did, she said, "we need more Saul to Paul conversions" in our academia where you can accept that you're not God and you've been lied to in that university.

So what I asked Sherry to do, and said, Sherry, look at this, because she's scientist enough to do it herself. And I said, do the ProImmune and the Dulsa, do that for me for about a month, and then come back and try Cardio Miracle. Let's see if we can hum along so that you don't take further hits of that post exertional malaise that can leave all of us at these events, because I guarantee you, they're hitting us hard with 5G and everything.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/15/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show (I started at about 54 minutes): https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1yNGaLYbjLVKj

Heroes of the Faith June 2025

- Part 1: https://rumble.com/v6uh9y7-healers-of-the-faith-with-dr.-judy-mikovits.html

- Part 2: https://rumble.com/v6uhn35-healers-of-the-faith-part-2.html

Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy

ProImmune: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/proimmuner-immune-formulation-200r-3-5-oz-100-g.html

Dulsa: https://dulsalife.com/?bg_ref=QUJy5gqmHn

Foundational Nutrition: https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyDailyProtocol

DodOfDetox Product line: https://tinyurl.com/DocOfDetoxProducts