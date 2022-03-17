© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Australian Special Forces Commander Riccardo Bosi on Ukraine. 🔥
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • March 17, 2022
Former Australian Special Forces Commander Riccardo Bosi on Ukraine. 🔥
"Ukraine is the center of the deep state. It's the head of the snake and Vlad's taking the head off."
"Ukraine has been the center of the globalists for decades and decades...The CIA has been working in the Ukraine for 70 years."
"Ignore all the chatter about nuclear war and Russia's attempts to take over the globe. Completely the opposite.
Do your own research and stop watching the mainstream media."
He nails it.
"Ukraine is the center of the deep state. It's the head of the snake and Vlad's taking the head off."
"Ukraine has been the center of the globalists for decades and decades...The CIA has been working in the Ukraine for 70 years."
"Ignore all the chatter about nuclear war and Russia's attempts to take over the globe. Completely the opposite.
Do your own research and stop watching the mainstream media."
He nails it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.