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"The Lord Jesus Healed Me" ~ Book Trailer
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5 views • December 22, 2020
Tony Myers a dying paralyzed atheist, gets a second chance in life! This book is meant to encourage, inspire, and to get the word out: That what God did for him; He'll do for you! If you have physical problems this is a must read book!
Purchase here: https://www.amazon.com/Lord-Jesus-Hea...
website: https://tonyjustbelieves.wixsite.com/...
Purchase here: https://www.amazon.com/Lord-Jesus-Hea...
website: https://tonyjustbelieves.wixsite.com/...
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