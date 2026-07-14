They Named It Slaughter Day. Now We End It.

November 5th. You were told it was just Election Day. They never told you the truth—that the date was chosen for its dark symbolism, tied to harvest rituals, human sacrifice, and the globalist dream of slaughtering the people through stolen votes.





They picked a mid-week day to suppress turnout. They tied the date to ancient blood rituals. They hijacked everything.





But the curtain is falling. The fraud is being exposed. And now, a delay under national security emergency could break the cycle forever—setting a new date in the spring, under blossoms and new beginnings, where free and fair elections finally return.





The old world marked us for slaughter. We are taking it all back. Listen. Pray. Prepare. The dawn is coming.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.