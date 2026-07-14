BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

They Named It Slaughter Day. Now We End It.
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
150 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 2 days ago

November 5th. You were told it was just Election Day. They never told you the truth—that the date was chosen for its dark symbolism, tied to harvest rituals, human sacrifice, and the globalist dream of slaughtering the people through stolen votes.


They picked a mid-week day to suppress turnout. They tied the date to ancient blood rituals. They hijacked everything.


But the curtain is falling. The fraud is being exposed. And now, a delay under national security emergency could break the cycle forever—setting a new date in the spring, under blossoms and new beginnings, where free and fair elections finally return.


The old world marked us for slaughter. We are taking it all back. Listen. Pray. Prepare. The dawn is coming.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://jmcbroadcasting.com/



🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.


This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.


👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/



ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!


https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
novemberfifthdarksymbolismglobalistharvestsacrificemidweekturnoutsuppressionstolenvotesbloodritualsfraudexposurenownationalsecurityemergencydelayspringelectionsnewbeginningsfreeandfairreturnoldworldslaughtermarktakingitallbackdawniscominglistenedpraypreparedcurtainfallingcabalelectiondatehijackedblossomsandnewbirth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Can America Move Beyond the Two-Party System? Decentralize TV Exclusive Featuring Tucker Carlson

Can America Move Beyond the Two-Party System? Decentralize TV Exclusive Featuring Tucker Carlson

Lance D Johnson
Trump administration permanently ends &#8220;green new scam&#8221; appliance mandates, restoring consumer choice

Trump administration permanently ends “green new scam” appliance mandates, restoring consumer choice

Willow Tohi
Choosing Truth Over Power and Political Influence: Decentralized TV Exclusive featuring Tucker Carlson

Choosing Truth Over Power and Political Influence: Decentralized TV Exclusive featuring Tucker Carlson

Lance D Johnson
New York State Lost $10.7 Billion in Tax Revenue as Millionaire Population Declined, Report Says

New York State Lost $10.7 Billion in Tax Revenue as Millionaire Population Declined, Report Says

Sterling Ashworth
We Are Sleepwalking into a Global Catastrophe: Why Trump’s War on Iran Threatens the Infrastructure That Keeps Billions Alive

We Are Sleepwalking into a Global Catastrophe: Why Trump’s War on Iran Threatens the Infrastructure That Keeps Billions Alive

Mike Adams
House Passes Sunshine Protection Act to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent; Senate Will Vote Next

House Passes Sunshine Protection Act to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent; Senate Will Vote Next

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy