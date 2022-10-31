https://gnews.org/articles/499194
Summary：10/29/2022 Optimism of American firms in China hits record low as the impact of ongoing COVID-related restrictions is negatively impacting business confidence and leading to lower investment.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.