Video Blog #2: Pattern Recognition - The Key to Understanding What's Really Going On
Coming Home Spirit
Published 21 hours ago |

In this video blog post, I explain a key concept in understanding what's really going on in the world - pattern recognition. This is what police detectives and spies do. This is one of many important ideas in my new book, "What the Hell Is Going On? - The Web of Fraud That Is Enslaving Everyone and How We Can Escape to Freedom." You can pick up a copy from my publisher (https://booklocker.com/books/12553.html) or, if you must, from Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/What-Hell-Goin.... Check out my author website at https://www.cominghomespirit.com/.

Keywords
politicsbusinesseconomicsleadershipwef

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
