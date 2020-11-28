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She Ain't Justa Smacking; She's Released the Kraken
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38 views • November 28, 2020
She Ain't Justa Smacking; She's Released the Kraken
In this episode, we discuss some of the 104 pages in the Sidney Powell lawsuit. Sidney Powell coined the phrase of release the kraken, and boy did she. Now the left is going into conniption fits, and this is something that we foretold you months ago. Once the mainstream media begins to unfold a glimpse of reality to their drug-induced viewers, that's when we could have some issues in America.
As the Luciferian left & Republicons governor's all over America told their people to stay home On Thanksgiving (because of the evil global pandemic COVID-19) were more than happy to have the slaves bust Black Friday wide open. Maybe the virus does not affect people with credit cards in their hands or a fork in their hands. That's what it is; all viruses stop if you have a credit card and or a fork in your hand. As long as you are consuming, then we don't need a vaccine.
We also cover some big tech news with a special reporter located in Austin, Texas, who shall remain nameless until you watch the video.
America, Donald Trump shall be the President of the United States for the next four years. Now is the time to plan for your future because it is going to be a wild ride over the next four years, and if you play your cards right, it could secure your retirement future.
Call to action:
If you find this video educational, motivational, and entertaining, please share the video with your friends and family. The social media ghettos have blocked our message from getting out to the silent majority.
Bombshell information that can only be seen on the JosephFarleyShow.com
Come enjoy the deep mysteries of the far better truth than fiction or any movie Hollywood could produce.
To order the book by Joseph Farley, Destroying the Altars of Baal, click the link below. https://capitaldigitalmedia.wixsite.com/destroyaltarofbaal
Make sure and sign-up at https://josephfarleyshow.com/trending/ for your videos to be delivered to your inbox Monday thru Friday. Don't forget to share this video with as many people as you possibly can. You are the true Renaissance of the 2nd American revolution against the globalist and other evil forces in our world.
In this episode, we discuss some of the 104 pages in the Sidney Powell lawsuit. Sidney Powell coined the phrase of release the kraken, and boy did she. Now the left is going into conniption fits, and this is something that we foretold you months ago. Once the mainstream media begins to unfold a glimpse of reality to their drug-induced viewers, that's when we could have some issues in America.
As the Luciferian left & Republicons governor's all over America told their people to stay home On Thanksgiving (because of the evil global pandemic COVID-19) were more than happy to have the slaves bust Black Friday wide open. Maybe the virus does not affect people with credit cards in their hands or a fork in their hands. That's what it is; all viruses stop if you have a credit card and or a fork in your hand. As long as you are consuming, then we don't need a vaccine.
We also cover some big tech news with a special reporter located in Austin, Texas, who shall remain nameless until you watch the video.
America, Donald Trump shall be the President of the United States for the next four years. Now is the time to plan for your future because it is going to be a wild ride over the next four years, and if you play your cards right, it could secure your retirement future.
Call to action:
If you find this video educational, motivational, and entertaining, please share the video with your friends and family. The social media ghettos have blocked our message from getting out to the silent majority.
Bombshell information that can only be seen on the JosephFarleyShow.com
Come enjoy the deep mysteries of the far better truth than fiction or any movie Hollywood could produce.
To order the book by Joseph Farley, Destroying the Altars of Baal, click the link below. https://capitaldigitalmedia.wixsite.com/destroyaltarofbaal
Make sure and sign-up at https://josephfarleyshow.com/trending/ for your videos to be delivered to your inbox Monday thru Friday. Don't forget to share this video with as many people as you possibly can. You are the true Renaissance of the 2nd American revolution against the globalist and other evil forces in our world.
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