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Former Black Lives Matter Ferguson Organizer, Chaziel Sunz, Exposes Democrats, Antifa, BLM
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110 views • June 04, 2020
This former Black Lives Matter member discloses his experience with BLM and how it has been taken over by outsiders who are now instigating activities that were never part of the original purpose for the group.
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