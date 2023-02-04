Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How the orchestrated Covid tyranny was easily imposed by the Freemasons over the FORMER USA
63 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Saturday |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


Feb 4, 2023


Getting rid of "old rules" like the bible. The Constitution. The Bill of Rights. The Republic. Our country has already been handed over. The White House is empty. Washington D.C. is over. Once they kill off and maim enough of us they will really get after it. I don't now what you will be doing but I will be dead from the fight. Covid was not a disease. It is being used to take over the world and form a one world government. Trump was a Trojan horse and we fell for it.


The United States Corporation has been taken over. We are not a country but corporation. The battle to save this country is already over. We lost that battle and most people don't even know there was a battle to save it. I could go on and on and on. In the background driving all this is Satan himself. An evil so vile few if any can really comprehend what we are in for.

Source: Unknown - Not cited by poster


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ANpnvhjANSGi/

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspresidentamericaevilnwonew world ordertyrannytrojan horsecorporationone world governmentorchestratedbattlefreemasonscovidtake over the worldeasily imposedformer usa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket