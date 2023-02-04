How the orchestrated Covid tyranny was easily imposed by the Freemasons over the FORMER USA

Jim Crenshaw





Feb 4, 2023





Getting rid of "old rules" like the bible. The Constitution. The Bill of Rights. The Republic. Our country has already been handed over. The White House is empty. Washington D.C. is over. Once they kill off and maim enough of us they will really get after it. I don't now what you will be doing but I will be dead from the fight. Covid was not a disease. It is being used to take over the world and form a one world government. Trump was a Trojan horse and we fell for it.





The United States Corporation has been taken over. We are not a country but corporation. The battle to save this country is already over. We lost that battle and most people don't even know there was a battle to save it. I could go on and on and on. In the background driving all this is Satan himself. An evil so vile few if any can really comprehend what we are in for.

Source: Unknown - Not cited by poster





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/ANpnvhjANSGi/