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Dr. Sam Bailey: Electron Microscopy and Unidentified "Viral" Objects
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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104 views • February 19, 2022
Dr. Sam Bailey: Electron Microscopy and Unidentified "Viral" Objects

Dr. Sam Bailey: How many times do we get shown pictures that are said to depict "viruses"?
While this seems to trick the majority of people, I know you guys will be suspicious and will want a deeper dive into these claims.
Let's crack open the black box of Electron Microscopy and see what these UVO's really are!

The demonization of these “virus” particles is exactly the way they demonized cholesterol.. cholesterol is necessary for hormones and nerve, brain tissue, etc. Pre concived bias, either by educated dogma or deliberately implimented and driven by corporate ideology and modeling is the ONLY explanation for the utter non scientific dismissal of literally the much larger bulk of the available real world information. This highly limiting means of investigation is severely debilitiating to potentials for whole wellness and healing. But then, true healing is not profitable.

Profiting from the ignorance of the consumer, a true degeneration of civilization, the willing purveyors of which are the TRUE viral parasites, the vaccine for which is constant education and its inferred skepticism, especially when power or money are involved.
it wont stop until the frauds are arrested, million dollar fines are merely overhead to billionaires, hopefully it comes crashing down upon them.

Since learning the truth about virology and how it has been one of the biggest golden calves in allopathic medicine and academic science, one of the biggest griefs that I have is hearing so many dissenters of this covidiocy, arguing from the narrative that viruses cause disease. it's seems nearly impossible to convince highly educated and otherwise, very intelligent people of the truth and to get people to escape the deceptions. The occultist and highly effective deceiver, Mark Twain said "It's easier to fool someone, than to convince them that they have been fooled." - scottgwasinski


source:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/electron-microscopy-and-unidentified-viral-objects:f
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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