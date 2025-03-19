BrightLearn - 20 Mechanisms of Injuries: How COVID-19 Injections Can Make You Sick Even Kill You by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode delves into Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's book, "20 Mechanisms of Injuries: How COVID-19 Injections Can Make You Sick Even Kill You," exploring potential risks of COVID-19 vaccines, including severe allergic reactions, immune system disruption, autoimmune disorders, neurological damage, infertility concerns, and links to cancer, while emphasizing the importance of informed decision-making and consulting healthcare professionals.
