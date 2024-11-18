BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Do NOT Follow Charlie Kirk or Turning Point USA - Here's Why!
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
118 views • 5 months ago

The same advice here applies to Ben Shapiro and other outspoken political advocates affecting modern youth. I do not usually call others out, but if young minds are being molded, I have a moral obligation to simply offer an alternative, inspiring and empowering point of view that exists almost entirely outside of the often ugly or deceptive game of politics.


The Never Vote Campaign (Untaught Knowledge): https://nita.one/vote

Recognizing The Patterns (A Forever Loop, You Live In A World Of NPCs Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5lj67R3zvQ

The Superiority of Moral Power over Political Power: http://www.adinballou.org/moralpower.shtml

Brian Young (Here's The Deal) Confronting Republicans: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhgDN6EtAdQ

The Ugly Truth About Politics: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcwDU0x5aRw

Psychology Experiments That Prove Evil: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwOZIUA3REw

Health Revealed (Huge Project on Untold Psychology): https://www.youtube.com/@Health-Revealed


The Two Solutions of the Future, Permaculture and Voluntaryism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic

Event With Over 50 Speakers & 100s of Resources: https://nita.one/summit

Over 70 Clips & 100s of Resources Of People Telling You The Most Important Knowledge: https://theliberator.us/show

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth


#conservative #republican #turningpointusa #charliekirk #benshapiro #rightwingpolitics #powerful #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo #society #helpful #changetheworld #change

freedompoliticstruthcharlie kirkcampaignturning point
