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What Is Sologomy?
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623 views • October 01, 2019
Today, marriage is presented in many flavours. You have monogamy, polygamy, plural marriage, common-law, civil unions, religious weddings, child betrothal, marriages of convenience, same-sex marriages, temporary marriages and now we can add to this list, Sologomy.
Sologomy, or self-marriage-is a relatively new commitment that can be officiated between yourself and yourself. You can have the traditional wedding, with cake, guests, vows to yourself and a solo photo shoot!
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Free booklet—God's Plan for Happy Marriage: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/gods-plan-for-happy-marriage
Sologomy, or self-marriage-is a relatively new commitment that can be officiated between yourself and yourself. You can have the traditional wedding, with cake, guests, vows to yourself and a solo photo shoot!
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Free booklet—God's Plan for Happy Marriage: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/gods-plan-for-happy-marriage
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