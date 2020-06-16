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Israelights , the interviews: Rose Tzion from ShoresheiTzion
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1 view • June 16, 2020
A new series of interviews with creatives, health enthusiasts and small business owners in and around Israel. Rose takes us on a behind the scenes look at their beginnings in their home to the factory in Beit Shemesh. Their success, challenges and how to pick up the pieces and move on.... We also delve a bit into their amazing raw chocolate and raw crackers, sprouted nuts and more.....
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