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Tulsi Gabbard Pulls Back the Curtain Explains How Big Tech Owns Congress
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771 views • January 12, 2021
By Brandon Morse | Jan 12, 2021 10:00 AM ET
RedState
EXCERPT:
"Conservatives have been calling for a reform of tech company power for some time, including the reformation of Section 230. Moreover, politicians talk a big game about coming down on these tech companies but never really seem to move on their threats or declarations."
https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/01/12/tulsi-gabbard-reveals-why-congress-wont-act-against-big-tech-n308619
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RedState
EXCERPT:
"Conservatives have been calling for a reform of tech company power for some time, including the reformation of Section 230. Moreover, politicians talk a big game about coming down on these tech companies but never really seem to move on their threats or declarations."
https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/01/12/tulsi-gabbard-reveals-why-congress-wont-act-against-big-tech-n308619
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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