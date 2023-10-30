Create New Account
Chief Joseph Scenic Byway
Kaleidoscopic Visions
This video displays a collection of photos that I took on a recent daytrip through Highway 296 in Northeastern Wyoming.  This highway is also called Chief Joseph Scenic Byway, and for good reason!  The scenery depicts the awesome beauty of the natural world.  Highway 296 intersects with U.S. route 212, which is located between the Northeastern entrance of Yellowstone National Park and Red Lodge, Montana.  This video reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.

