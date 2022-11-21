Independent and conservative Media under attack, Bill C-11 and pastors jailed

In this podcast, I speak with a young teenage conservative Aiden Mackie (host of the Conservative Roundup Podcast) about a recent event we both attended hosted by Rebel News. We cover the speakers messages including Maxime Bernier, Artur Pawlowski, Tamara Lich, Andrew Lawton and others and discuss the real threats to independent and conservative media in Canada. We cover how teenagers are struggling right now with the woke school agenda and talk about rising levels of teenage despair and suicide. We discuss recently renewed school board efforts to bring back harmful mask mandates while still pushing unsafe shots despite clear warnings, the current strike action and a growing youth conservative movement. We discuss the Canadian political scene and the results of the US election with Trump's reinstatement at Twitter and his announcement to run in 2024.

