Independent and conservative Media under attack, Bill C-11 and pastors jailed

In this podcast, I speak with a young teenage conservative
Aiden Mackie (host of the Conservative Roundup Podcast) about a recent event we
both attended hosted by Rebel News. We cover the speakers messages including
Maxime Bernier, Artur Pawlowski, Tamara Lich, Andrew Lawton and others and
discuss the real threats to independent and conservative media in Canada. We
cover how teenagers are struggling right now with the woke school agenda and
talk about rising levels of teenage despair and suicide. We discuss recently
renewed school board efforts to bring back harmful mask mandates while still
pushing unsafe shots despite clear warnings, the current strike action and a
growing youth conservative movement. We discuss the Canadian political scene
and the results of the US election with Trump's reinstatement at Twitter and
his announcement to run in 2024.
