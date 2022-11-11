Create New Account
God Gives Revelations To Pagans When He Wants To – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (09 of 26)
I want to tell you a little story and take you back to the Book of Daniel. We’re going to work our way back into Revelation, but we've got to go look behind before we can see ahead. In Daniel chapter 2, Daniel saw a metal man: he saw a head of gold, a chest of silver, thighs of brass, legs of iron, and feet and toes of iron and clay. These represented the kingdoms of man; and as he was watching a great stone came out of the sky and hit the image at its feet and blew it away!

