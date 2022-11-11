God Gives Revelations To Pagans When He Wants To – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (09 of 26)

I want to tell you a little story and take you back to the Book of
Daniel. We’re going to work our way back into Revelation, but we've got
to go look behind before we can see ahead. In Daniel chapter 2, Daniel
saw a metal man: he saw a head of gold, a chest of silver, thighs of
brass, legs of iron, and feet and toes of iron and clay. These
represented the kingdoms of man; and as he was watching a great stone
came out of the sky and hit the image at its feet and blew it away!
