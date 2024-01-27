⚠️Triple American Eclipse Prophecy: New Madrid Fault Line DANGER

In what has now become a 3-Part series on the Three American Solar Eclipse Omens from 2017, 2023, and 2024, we now need to talk about some new insights regarding the New Madrid Fault Line, also called the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ).





This region of the US also happens to fall right into the crosshairs of judgment, and it is important to shed light on what the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) referred to in a 2008 report as being "the highest economic losses due to a natural disaster in the United States." Tens of thousands of structures could be destroyed in an earthquake event along with an estimated $300+ Billion in economic costs.





We will also review key concepts from the previous two parts of this prophetic investigation and make more sense of what appears to be a triple genocide judgment warning against America.





We are nearing the very end of this 7-year prophetic cycle, and it is critically important that we continue examining these three Solar Eclipse signs of 2017, 2023, and 2024 in order to understand what is about to take place in the United States of America with the grand finale of April 8, 2024.





Watch Part 1 of this investigation here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wtuu8Gz5E_8





Watch Part 2 here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2m9G321g9is





For all things Overcome Babylon, check out the links below:

📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets

🔗 Breaking News + Announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🥊 Let's Get Ready To Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OVB

🔥 Join Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌿 Get ORGANIC Superfood Nutrition: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/prepare