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HE'S STILL WINNING: Lawsuit Against Trump For Tweeting THIS Carpe Donktum Video Is DISMISSED By The New York Supreme Court (2021-7-10)
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60 views • July 11, 2021
Parents of two toddlers sued President Trump for sharing THIS Carpe Donktum meme video (which went viral) of their children hugging.Today, the New York Supreme Court tossed out the “toddlers meme” lawsuit for “misappropriation” . This is a huge win for free speech, and of course, for President Trump!
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