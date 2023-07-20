Arizona's Real Governor Kari Lake Says Fraud GINO Katie Hobbs “Should Be Pulled Out By Her Collar"

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Kari Lake vows that she will never concede and won't support a recall effort against Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs because "I already beat her once": "I won this election and everybody involved knows it. This woman should be pulled out by her collar."

