Arizona's Real Governor Kari Lake Says Fraud GINO Katie Hobbs “Should Be Pulled Out By Her Collar"
Published Thursday

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Kari Lake vows that she will never concede and won't support a recall effort against Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs because "I already beat her once": "I won this election and everybody involved knows it. This woman should be pulled out by her collar."

democratsarizonagovernoramerican patriots for god and countryjosh bernsteinelection fraudliberalism exposedkatie hobbsginokari lakejosh bernstein uncensoredgovernor in name only

