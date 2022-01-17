Trudeau's mandate is to STARVE all Canadians - 38,000 Truckers QUIT - Americans to quit next week

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Their U.S. counterparts will do the same come January 22, 2022.
What this means is a North American food shortage unlike anything that has ever happened before.
Citizens are being warned to stock up over the next few days or go without food and everything else they've become accustomed to.
SOURCE:
RUMBLE - https://rumble.com/vsmy13-put-out-of-work.html
MUSIC:
PURE BLOODED - Foreigner
Mirrored - wil paranormal