'We are giving Macron 2 choices be Impeached or Resign' - French National Assembly Deputy Mathilde Panot
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
169 views • 1 day ago

French National Assembly Deputy Mathilde Panot, from the Far-Left La France Insoumise:

"We are giving Macron two choices. Either he can be impeached or he can resign."

BREAKING: French Government Falls After No-Confidence Vote

The French National Assembly has voted 364–194 in favor of a no-confidence motion, forcing Prime Minister François Bayrou to resign.

573 lawmakers present

558 votes expressed

280 needed for majority

364 against the government

194 supporting the government

Bayrou will deliver his resignation to Emmanuel Macron tomorrow, marking the collapse of Macron’s fourth government and triggering the appointment of a fifth prime minister in just two years.

Keywords
politicseventsfrancecurrent
