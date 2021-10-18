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Parenting Without Punishment - Dr Elizabeth Gershoff Interviewed
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21 views • October 18, 2021
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, interviews Dr Elizabeth Gershoff about the latest science on physical punishment and spanking, how to parent without spanking-- and why it is so important!
Link: http://www.endcorporalpunishment.org
PDF: http://www.endcorporalpunishment.org/pages/pdfs/Gershoff-2002.pdf
Link: http://www.endcorporalpunishment.org
PDF: http://www.endcorporalpunishment.org/pages/pdfs/Gershoff-2002.pdf
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