Tampa Data Centers and Aquifer Threats, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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Tampa’s growing network of data centers is raising serious concerns about aquifer depletion and water stress. Millions of gallons are needed to cool these facilities while local communities face drought conditions. The AI race isn’t just digital—it’s reshaping the environment beneath our feet.
#Tampa #Aquifer #WaterStress #DataCenters #AIInfrastructure #Environment #Florida #Sustainability
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