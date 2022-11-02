Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NO AMNESTY FOR COVID CULT: Pandemic Lies Collapse as Jabbed Die Suddenly
440 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 20 days ago |
Donate

Cross Talk News


November 1, 2022


Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the attempt by the establishment who pushed covid lockdowns and death jabs to achieve a preemptive amnesty with the society they tortured. We address the Pelosi hammer scandal and the real reason British PM Liz Truss resigned, as text messages leak proving NATO sabotage of the Nordstream pipeline.


All this and more, on today's CrossTalk News...


Share your story about vaccine injury on https://diedsuddenly.info/ and share this powerful trailer.


Twitter: https://twitter.com/DiedSuddenly_/status/1585405917616652288


Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v1q1u1m-died-suddenly-official-trailer-streaming-november-21st.html


Checkout the mini-documentary “SHORTAGE”

https://rumble.com/v1kux2b-shortage-a-stew-peters-network-exclusive.html


Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off

https://HeavensHarvest.com


Follow us on Telegram!


Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall


Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial


Tune into this new episode of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!


Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews


Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.


Willing to sow into everything https://CrossTalkNews.com/ is building?


Support our mission by donating through https://www.givesendgo.com/crosstalkmission/donate


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qzmjw-us-labs-create-weaponized-monkeypox-died-suddenly-takes-world-by-storm.html


Keywords
healthcollapseliessabotagechristianukpelosicultmedicinepandemicunited kingdomprime ministernatoamnestyhammerpipelineedward szallcovidlauren witzkeresignednordstreamjabbedsudden deathliz trusscross talk news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket