Congress Pursues Biden Family Chinese Connections; Tik Tok To Be Banned?

A recent memo uncovered by Congress reveals more evidence of the Biden family's influence-peddling and business schemes involving Chinese companies; Tik Tok hearings inspire rare unity in Congress that may lead to banning the Chinese social-media platform from the U.S.; and the French are rioting in protest of the pension-reform program that raises the retirement age by two years. Also, JBS Project Research Manager Christian Gomez discusses the latest attempt at a Constitutional Convention by way of a Congressional resolution.
