'Locked And Loaded' - Will Trump Attack Iran?

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After Saturday's attacks on Saudi oil facilities, President Trump Tweeted that the US is "locked and loaded" and ready to do whatever Saudi Arabia deems appropriate to whoever the Saudis blame for the attack. Will Trump let the Saudis dictate when and where the United States goes to war? Who did it and why? Evidence? False flag? So many questions.