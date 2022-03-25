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Dr. David Martin: We are allowing human organisms to become bioweapon factories
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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333 views • March 25, 2022
Dr. David Martin: We are allowing human organisms to become bioweapon factories

Quote: "The Covid mandates are tools for desensitizing people to extensive gene editing and manipulation via the ‘vaccine’. Dr. David Martin, a speaker at the upcoming Let’s Go Brandon rally in Florida, joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to expose the dangers of the jab induced toxic spike protein, water contamination, and more. Dr. Martin detailed how Big Pharma acknowledges the illegality of their injections, yet they continue to test them on the masses, killing thousands.

“We really are looking at an intinction level event if these shots are not stopped. I can not believe that people are still pushing these injections . At this stage it is not looking good for humanity. The amount of people and institutions that are on board for all this is overwhelming . Its amazing how many have just rolled over and put their arms out. I know there are some determined people out there unwilling to give up thank goodness for you . Keep fighting everyone , its not over till the fat lady sings no matter what.” - HenryRudolph

source:
StewPeters.tv
Keywords
climatehoaxplandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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