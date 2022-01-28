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Covid 2nd Opinion Condensed Video
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24 views • January 28, 2022
Ron Johnson's 5 1/2 hour senate hearing about Covid is condensed here to 38 minutes. This very important Covid discussion is censored, blocked, and cancelled by big tech, big pharma, and the psychopathic billionaires, to prevent "TV Watchers" from seeing it. Start around the 40 minute mark. Essential viewing.
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