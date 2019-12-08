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666 It Has Begun!
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150 views • December 08, 2019
RFID microchips implanted under the skin and wearable technology (Smart Tattoos) will soon be mandatory
Darrin McBreen | Infowars.com - March 6, 2015
In this video, we explore the coming of the Mark of the Beast.
RFID microchips implanted under the skin and wearable technology (Smart Tattoos) will soon be mandatory.
Meanwhile the European Union and U.S. Cybercom develop plans for a worldwide standardized Internet ID system.
Will you accept the mark of the beast?
https://www.infowars.com/666-it-has-begun/
Darrin McBreen | Infowars.com - March 6, 2015
In this video, we explore the coming of the Mark of the Beast.
RFID microchips implanted under the skin and wearable technology (Smart Tattoos) will soon be mandatory.
Meanwhile the European Union and U.S. Cybercom develop plans for a worldwide standardized Internet ID system.
Will you accept the mark of the beast?
https://www.infowars.com/666-it-has-begun/
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