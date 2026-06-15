Ben Gvir is demanding Netanyahu fully unleash the IDF - in Gaza, Lebanon, & against Iran

"We must continue to demolish homes in southern Lebanon. We must continue to displace residents. We must continue to eliminate Hezbollah."



Itamar Ben Gvir is demanding Netanyahu fully unleash the IDF — in Gaza, Lebanon, and against Iran.

(doing Satan's bidding... ) Cynthia

Adding:

Israelis are furious over Trump’s Iran deal struck 'over Israel’s head'



Israel is seething at being cut out of the US-Iran agreement & simply expected to follow US directives. Politicians, top journalists, & media outlets are calling it "the most shocking failure in Israel’s history," blaming Bibi for making it possible, & pushing to continue the regional war.



Here’s what they’re saying:



🔴 "The agreement with Iran is bad for Israel and the entire free world. Period," noted Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich.



🔴 "Trump’s agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation," claimed minister of national security Itamar Ben Gvir, clarifying Israel will not follow US orders to stop the aggression.



🔴 "This is the culmination of long years of failure. Netanyahu is the man who for years sold the public a false image of "Mr. Security" and in reality became the father of Israel’s greatest strategic failure," warned Democratic Party Chairman Yair Golan.



🔴 "Those who criticize Netanyahu are right—his arrogance and complete reliance on President Trump have come back to him and to us like a boomerang," highlighted Yaron Avraham, one of the top correspondents for Israel’s N12 channel.



🔴 "That’s all they know: war, a pause on order from the US, and fiery speeches to the base. Zero in security policy," noted Tzipi Livni, Israel’s former minister of foreign affairs.



🔴 "This is one of the most shocking failures of Israel’s foreign and security policy, and it is entirely on Netanyahu’s account," charged former Israeli PM Yair Lapid.



🔴 "How did we normalize a situation where the PM of Pakistan announces to Israeli citizens that an agreement has been signed?" asked prominent Israeli journalist Jonathan Shalev, noting the complete silence of Netanyahu’s office.



🔴 "Only Iran and the US know what the text of the agreement is—which has not yet been published," emphasized Yedioth Ahronoth, noting Israel is unaware of the details.



🔴 "The agreement is an American failure that endangers Israel," says Israel Hayom’s lead article.



🔴 "Trump thwarted Netanyahu’s attempt to delay the deal," noted Haaretz.

Adding:

🚨🤥 One more 'Epstein' in Trump's inner circle — but there is a nuance



Presidential counsel, legal advisor and personal confidant Boris Epshteyn has become “such a fixture” at the WH that Trump considers him “my psychiatrist.”



“He’s the president’s fixer,” a frequent guest of the WH told Axios. He’s “constantly” on the phone with Trump & visits the Oval Office weekly, another person said. Sometimes, the president even lets Epshteyn listen in to meetings on speakerphone without telling anyone.



👉 What does he actually do?



Enjoying no formal role in setting government policy, Epshteyn’s work seems to revolve around the admin’s legal strategy, influence over cabinet & staffing decisions, & perhaps foreign policy.



🌏 He was one of the few officials from Trump’s inner circle who stuck with him after Jan. 6, 2021, & helped him defeat the Dems’ weaponized criminal cases in 2024. He’s also overseen Trump’s civil litigation against media, winning tens of millions in settlements.



🌏 Epshteyn has served as Trump’s point man for Jewish outreach, dubbing Trump “a huge, huge champion of the state of Israel,” & praising his policy, from recognition of Jerusalem as the capital, to annexation of the Golan Heights, the murder of IRGC commander Soleimani, & ripping up the Iran nuclear deal.



🌏 At home, he’s worked to link anti-Zionist & anti-Israel sentiments to “antisemitism,” endorsing the IHRA’s controversial definition, which includes “hatred of the State of Israel.”



🌏 Epshteyn’s name recently popped up in reporting on the “anti-weaponization fund,” a $1.7B money pot designed to compensate individuals claiming to have been unfairly targeted by the state for political reasons. Critics dubbed it a taxpayer “slush fund” meant to reward Trump’s allies, & slammed its caveat blocking IRS probes into Trump & his family. The idea was quietly scrapped.



🌏 He’s also the chair of Trump Media – which owns Truth Social & other tech ventures.



🌏 Not everyone is happy Epshteyn’s role. One advisor dubbed him the “keeper of dog-sh*t ideas,” & complained that “he has only gotten more powerful, maybe one of the five most powerful people around the president.”



@geopolitics_prime



