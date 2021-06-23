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'What your Momma should have told you, but never knew herself' [04.03.2020]
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133 views • June 23, 2021
Note: I have shared this video from Spacebuster in march 2020, Denmark and the whole world locked down at the same time the 11 marts 2020. This video (and the series - links below) were also directly contributing to that I was 'waking up' totally.
Remember the History: UN Agenda 2020 + UN Agenda 2030 = #DepopulationAgenda
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
Dana Ashlie: Corona Virus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtfqUtW_8AA
(This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines.)
Dana Ashlie - 260K subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/danaashlie
Dana Ashlie - 7013 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
The Kissinger report 1974: https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf
Pasteur, Plagiarist, Imposter pdf: http://www.mnwelldir.org/docs/history/biographies/Bechamp-or-Pasteur.pdf
Fasting and Man’s Correct Diet R.B. Pearson: https://books.google.dk/books?id=u7-h-oz785sC&;printsec=frontcover&hl=da&source=gbs_ge_summary_r&cad=0#v=onepage&q&f=false
Annie Logical, Pandemic Bonds and World Bank: https://www.vigiliae.org/pandemic-bonds-and-world-bank/
Dr Stefan Lanka, Virologist, Microbiologist, HIV Hoax: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-btqQa-wXno
You cannot Catch Bugs, Pasteur Debunked: https://www.healingnaturallybybee.com/you-cannot-catch-bugs-germs-bacteria-or-candidafungi/
Aajonus Vonderplanitz full Transcript, Superhuman Radio: http://whale.to/a/aajonus-interview-apr-2009.pdf
If you enjoy our content and would like to give us a tip, then you can do so at this address:-
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8nWrEHXq9y
Any contribution no matter how small is welcomed and very much appreciated. Thank you.
--
FALL OF CABAL - by Janet Ossebaard
Offentliggjort den 15. apr. 2020
THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT
This Video Will Leave You Speechless!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjcOh-tRrRA
(This video has been removed for violating YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nysgOAyF4pA0/
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20fall%20of%20cabal&;kind=video
Fall of Cabal Part 1 (af 10)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeP8dY7S4SQ&;t
(Video unavailable
This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCthJtvcJZQgfCHG9QOWXjqw/featured
(This account has been terminated due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully or threaten.)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ba2750e-8dc8-4caa-85e1-f818de61b159
Interview with Janet Ossebaard. (Fall Cabal)
Offentliggjort den 20. apr. 2020
Covid-19 Janet Ossebaard - Her Truth Unraveled
(eng text)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeVc0NaEQgs
(This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines.)
FallCabal - 81070 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
OUT OF SHADOWS OFFICIAL 2020
Offentliggjort den 13. apr. 2020
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12131262/
https://youtu.be/MY8Nfzcn1qQ Original
Video unavailable
(This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.)
https://youtu.be/0wTiCxXgrJw
(This video has been removed for violating YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying.)
https://www.outofshadows.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20out%20of%20shadows&;kind=video
Remember the History: UN Agenda 2020 + UN Agenda 2030 = #DepopulationAgenda
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
Dana Ashlie: Corona Virus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtfqUtW_8AA
(This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines.)
Dana Ashlie - 260K subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/danaashlie
Dana Ashlie - 7013 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
The Kissinger report 1974: https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf
Pasteur, Plagiarist, Imposter pdf: http://www.mnwelldir.org/docs/history/biographies/Bechamp-or-Pasteur.pdf
Fasting and Man’s Correct Diet R.B. Pearson: https://books.google.dk/books?id=u7-h-oz785sC&;printsec=frontcover&hl=da&source=gbs_ge_summary_r&cad=0#v=onepage&q&f=false
Annie Logical, Pandemic Bonds and World Bank: https://www.vigiliae.org/pandemic-bonds-and-world-bank/
Dr Stefan Lanka, Virologist, Microbiologist, HIV Hoax: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-btqQa-wXno
You cannot Catch Bugs, Pasteur Debunked: https://www.healingnaturallybybee.com/you-cannot-catch-bugs-germs-bacteria-or-candidafungi/
Aajonus Vonderplanitz full Transcript, Superhuman Radio: http://whale.to/a/aajonus-interview-apr-2009.pdf
If you enjoy our content and would like to give us a tip, then you can do so at this address:-
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8nWrEHXq9y
Any contribution no matter how small is welcomed and very much appreciated. Thank you.
--
FALL OF CABAL - by Janet Ossebaard
Offentliggjort den 15. apr. 2020
THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT
This Video Will Leave You Speechless!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjcOh-tRrRA
(This video has been removed for violating YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nysgOAyF4pA0/
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20fall%20of%20cabal&;kind=video
Fall of Cabal Part 1 (af 10)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeP8dY7S4SQ&;t
(Video unavailable
This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCthJtvcJZQgfCHG9QOWXjqw/featured
(This account has been terminated due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully or threaten.)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ba2750e-8dc8-4caa-85e1-f818de61b159
Interview with Janet Ossebaard. (Fall Cabal)
Offentliggjort den 20. apr. 2020
Covid-19 Janet Ossebaard - Her Truth Unraveled
(eng text)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeVc0NaEQgs
(This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines.)
FallCabal - 81070 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
OUT OF SHADOWS OFFICIAL 2020
Offentliggjort den 13. apr. 2020
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12131262/
https://youtu.be/MY8Nfzcn1qQ Original
Video unavailable
(This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.)
https://youtu.be/0wTiCxXgrJw
(This video has been removed for violating YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying.)
https://www.outofshadows.org/
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20out%20of%20shadows&;kind=video
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