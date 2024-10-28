Help Us Reach Out To Those Who Want REAL Change - We Invite You!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Share our message however you'd like! You may repost any of the videos in our Natural Intelligence playlist, or send personalized emails!
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbKjw-pPHK7wBniibZMCEzf-
Please feel free to share our document versions detailing the strategy we have to share from multiple perspective https://nita.one
Learn more from our book "Natural Intelligence: The Technology of Peace" which also features best selling authors Joel Salatin and Marjory Wildcraft
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic
https://www.amazon.com/Natural-Intelligence-Cory-Edmund-Endrulat/dp/B0DJRR9YCP/
🌍 The Solution to Our World's Biggest Challenges 🌱
"You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete" - Buckminster Fuller
What if I told you there's a simple solution to address war, hunger, pollution, and more? It's time to transform our society by:
1️⃣ Taking poisons out of our lives
2️⃣ Growing food instead of lawns
Imagine a world where:
Churches demonstrate "The Garden of Eden"
Prisons cut recidivism by 50% through food cultivation
Schools grow poison-free food, reversing childhood health issues
The military exchanges guns for shovels and seeds
Medicine embraces Hippocrates' wisdom: "Let thy food be thy medicine"
"Though the problems of the world are increasingly complex, the solutions remain embarrassingly simple." - Bill Mollison
We need influencers, corporations, and individuals to promote LIFE OVER DEATH. By organizing for peace and abundance, we can defeat scarcity - the root of fear and conflict.
"There is one thing stronger than all the armies in the world, and that is an idea whose time has come" - Victor Hugo
Can you envision a world at peace? Believe it! 🕊️
#worldpeace #sustainability #foodrevolution #changetheworld #growfoodnotlawns