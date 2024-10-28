BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Help Us Reach Out To Those Who Want REAL Change - We Invite You!
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
39 views • 6 months ago

Share our message however you'd like! You may repost any of the videos in our Natural Intelligence playlist, or send personalized emails!

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbKjw-pPHK7wBniibZMCEzf-

Please feel free to share our document versions detailing the strategy we have to share from multiple perspective https://nita.one

Learn more from our book "Natural Intelligence: The Technology of Peace" which also features best selling authors Joel Salatin and Marjory Wildcraft

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic

https://www.amazon.com/Natural-Intelligence-Cory-Edmund-Endrulat/dp/B0DJRR9YCP/


🌍 The Solution to Our World's Biggest Challenges 🌱

"You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete" - Buckminster Fuller

What if I told you there's a simple solution to address war, hunger, pollution, and more? It's time to transform our society by:

1️⃣ Taking poisons out of our lives

2️⃣ Growing food instead of lawns

Imagine a world where:

Churches demonstrate "The Garden of Eden"

Prisons cut recidivism by 50% through food cultivation

Schools grow poison-free food, reversing childhood health issues

The military exchanges guns for shovels and seeds

Medicine embraces Hippocrates' wisdom: "Let thy food be thy medicine"

"Though the problems of the world are increasingly complex, the solutions remain embarrassingly simple." - Bill Mollison

We need influencers, corporations, and individuals to promote LIFE OVER DEATH. By organizing for peace and abundance, we can defeat scarcity - the root of fear and conflict.

"There is one thing stronger than all the armies in the world, and that is an idea whose time has come" - Victor Hugo

Can you envision a world at peace? Believe it! 🕊️

#worldpeace #sustainability #foodrevolution #changetheworld #growfoodnotlawns

Keywords
freedompoliticstruthchange
